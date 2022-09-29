HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has offered to assist the Harrisburg School District with additional support and security following a fight at John Harris High School that involved at least 22 students.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisburg, a partnership has been agreed upon by Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman, Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. This partnership will bring Harrisburg Police officers to John Harris High School, where they will conduct ongoing wellness checks at the campus.

This police presence will also be available for any other school in the district that requests extra safety, according to Carter.

“The incident that happened this week [at John Harris High School] was unconscionable,” Carter said in the press release. “The students need to have a safe and community-driven learning environment in order for them to thrive.”

Harrisburg Police have also offered to work with the school district security staff to help them learn how to properly deal with incidents like the one that occurred Tuesday.

Williams served as the Harrisburg School District school board president from 1998-2002. “I’m committed to helping the district in any way I can so that the kids can receive the education they deserve,” Williams said.

A letter was sent out to parents on Wednesday from Turman. “We are also asking for support from parents, guardians, students, and community members,” Turman wrote. “We simply cannot solve these issues alone.”