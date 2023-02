HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes want to help you clear out your closets, garages, and basements.

The Broad Street Market in Harrisburg will kick off the Really Really Free Market in March.

Anyone is invited to bring usable and quality items that they want to give away, and anyone can take anything they would like.

The outdoor event is free and weather permitting. The first of these markets will take place on March 19 and run every third Sunday of the month through November.