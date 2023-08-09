HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg City Council candidate will remain on the ballot in November after a lawsuit failed to kick him off of it.

A judge ruled in favor of Lamont Jones on Tuesday. Two voters sued, saying he should be disqualified from running for office because of three prior criminal convictions. Jones supporters packed the courtroom on Tuesday.

They argued that it was a fair and free election, they voted for him in the primary and he advanced to the general election in November. The judge agreed with the argument.