HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg City Council announced on Jan. 3 that it is now accepting applications for a recently vacated seat.

This comes as Former City Council member David Madsen resigned effective immediately on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to be sworn in as a state representative for the 104th District. According to Harrisburg City Council, they are required to accept applications from the public to fill the vacancy for a 10-day period, which will last from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13.

According to Harrisburg City Council, applications for the open seat are available at the Office of the City Clerk on the third floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center. Another option for interested applicants is to download the PDF application on the Harrisburg City Council website.

All applicants will have until Jan. 13 to turn in their applications to the Office of the City Clerk or email their filled-out PDFs to either mparker@harrisburgpa.gov or jtruesdale@harrisburgpa.gov.

According to Harrisburg City Council, selected applicants will then be asked to interview with the Harrisburg City Council during their Jan. 24 work session.

An official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Jan 25.

It should be noted that this position on the council will be up for re-election in 2023.