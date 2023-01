HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The MLK Jr. City Government Center in Harrisburg will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30

According to the city, the reason for the closure is due to a burst pipe and water damage. A city spokesperson has told abc27 that the damage is in the basement area of the building and the elevators are out of order due to the burst pipe.

The city plans for the building to be reopened on Tuesday, Jan. 31.