(WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is getting ready for the holidays with the installment of a Christmas tree outside of City Hall.

This is the first real Christmas tree to be put up outside of City Hall in 25 years, according to city officials.

The tree was cut down by the City Parks and Maintenance Team from Sobers Christmas Trees in Mechanicsburg.

The City is now in the process of decorating the tree for the holiday season

This comes ahead of several holiday events planned in the city including the Harrisburg Holiday Parade and Winter Wonderland at City Hall.

The parade is scheduled to take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 and the Winter Wonderland event is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.