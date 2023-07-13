HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Three months ago hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians were set to lose their health insurance, which included 58,000 here in the Midstate.

That left local free clinics scrambling to find enough staff to continue serving patients.

When Deb McClain found out thousands in the Midstate were about to be kicked off Medicaid, she knew her free clinic would see a surge in patients.

“Its been very busy,” McClain said.

That’s because, in April, 3,300 people in Beacon Clinics, located at 248 Seneca St. in Harrisburg, service area lost their health insurance.

“I believe the increase in this Medicaid rollback,” McClain said.

That’s the result of a pandemic-era policy ending. During COVID, Medicaid recipients were automatically re-enrolled no matter their eligibility, but not anymore.

“Lives are changing for people,” McClain said. “They’re just struggling to find a way to get the things they need to have their health.”

That’s why Beacon Clinic has seen a 35% increase in patients since the rollback.

“13, 14, 15, 16… 16 patients were scheduled for today (Thursday),” McClain said.

A growing number of patients, but not staff.

“We on average have about 30 rotating volunteers,” McClain said.

And more are needed.

“Our providers are doing what they can, working longer hours, squeezing people in because we don’t want someone having a crisis situation because we’re booked,” McClain said.

Because the need for care is so dire, there’s also talk about expanding hours to make sure every need is met.

“We are trying to help people get hand up, not just a handout,” McClain said.