HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach.

Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett has been charged in connection to an alleged car odometer scam.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the school district released the following letter regarding Everett’s employment with the district:

Dear Harrisburg School District Parents, Guardians, Students, Staff, and Community I am writing to inform you of the District’s internal investigation regarding a summary citation recently issued to our Athletic Director and Head Varsity Football Coach, Mr. Calvin Everett. Mr. Everett received the summary citation in relation to his association with a local car sales group that is facing charges of fraud. While the details of this matter are confidential as they are a personnel matter, we can share with you that a summary citation is the most minor type of offense/charge in Pennsylvania, and is often referred to as a “non-traffic citation.” It most often results in a fine, which Mr. Everett has paid in full. In Pennsylvania, a summary offense does not bar someone from employment in public schools. After careful review of the summary citation by the District’s legal counsel and interviews with Mr. Everett, the Harrisburg School District has concluded its investigation. We want to make it clear that we hold high professional standards for our staff, and every one of our current and new staff members must pass background checks. Mr. Everett will resume his duties as Athletic Director on August 24, 2022, and his coaching duties on September 11, 2022. Interim coaching duties for the football team will be overseen by Assistant Coach, Mr. Shawn Lee. Mr. Eric Turman

Superintendent

Kirsten Keys, the Public Relations Coordinator for the district, has said that no other comment is available at this time.