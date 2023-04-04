HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People from across the state were honored for their work in supporting and protecting children from abuse.

The event honors those who have made efforts to improve the lives and safety of Pennsylvania children. The Pa. Family Support Alliance, lawmakers, and child advocates also planted thousands of blue ribbon flags along Street Street and outside the capitol, symbolizing the number of child abuse cases in 2021.

Although, the real number could be larger due to how the pandemic affects reporting.

“Of course, our reporting numbers were very low but what we’re seeing now is that they’re increasing back to pre-pandemic levels. That’s not great but we know that kids are getting intervention,” President and CEO of PA Family Support Alliance Angela Liddle said.

The event was also a time to call on Pennsylvanians who notice signs of child abuse to report it.