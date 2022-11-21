HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau.

The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic shop, and five apartments.

The building is across the street from the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. On-duty firefighters noticed smoke coming from the building on the station’s security cameras. At the same time, calls started coming in about the fire, and neighbors began knocking on the station’s door to alert crews.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes and were able to fairly quickly put out what they are calling a difficult fire.

“This another 15 to 20 minutes later would have been a totally different story, we’d be pouring water in from the outside. So really the credit goes to the firefighters that did a yeoman’s job of evacuating the residents out of the building and putting the fire out in this difficult garage,” said Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

According to Enterline, the fire grew at a rapid pace due to fuel and materials throughout the mechanic’s garage.

“The fire for the most part was contained to the garage as well as the walls going up into the second and third floors of the apartments. We have the Red Cross coming out to assist the residents because of the smoke damage. The garage is a total loss at this point. We are working with the owners to determine what’s salvageable out of the corner store,” said Enterline.

Enterline said it is unclear at this time how many residents, if any, were displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.