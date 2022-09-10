HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – – A Harrisburg group is helping former prison inmates to make a fresh start and leave their criminal past behind.

Breaking the Chainz held a family-friendly block party on Saturday to launch Time Done Pennsylvania. The program helps people clear their records.

Saturday’s block party did just that, by offering free background checks, job opportunities, as well as housing and financial services.

“The thing we do to help cut down the recidivism rate, because when you provide fair housing for someone when you can help them, with employment resources that cut down the chances of them committing crimes and going back to prison,” Founder and President for Breaking the Chainz Kevin Dolphin said.

Nearly three million people in Pennsylvania have past records, which often block from jobs, housing and education.