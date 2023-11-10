(WHTM) – Harrisburg High School students marked Veterans Day weekend in a unique way.

A navy helicopter landed on the baseball field at John Harris High School.

The school invited students as well as veterans and their families to come to tour the chopper and meet the crew including the pilot who grew up right here in the Midstate.

Jordan Krick, a Navy helicopter pilot said the event was “a ton of fun for us to do that, interact with them and just explain how the helicopter works and see their excitement with it.”

Kayla Orange, head of NJROTC Harrisburg unit said, “It gives them an idea, something to touch, something to see, something to interact with, they can actually see themself doing.”

The event was organized by Harrisburg High School’s NJROTC which exposes students to all branches of the military.