HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For a short time on Wednesday, the world cup was not the soccer event people were talking about.

The boy’s soccer team from Harrisburg High School was honored by the Dauphin County Comissioners.

The Cougars became Mid-Penn Capital Division Champions for the first time in school history. The team made it to the District 3 playoffs, and even though they didn’t make it to the end, the players are still proud of their historic season.

“We all felt we were going to be something big for our senior year, so we’re like, we have to go out there, and beat all these teams,” team captain Dervin Ramirez said.

And, of course, the team is watching the World Cup and believes Hershey’s Christain Pulisic will return to the field on Saturday.