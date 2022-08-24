HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a community mosaic mural unveiling at Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus tomorrow, August 25, at 1:00 p.m.

The Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) Arts in Education (AIE) program and the City of Harrisburg have partnered to bring this community mosaic mural to Harrisburg High School.

The community members of this year’s ArtsFest were able to create a unique, colored glass tile that will be incorporated in the mosaic. Linda Billet, a local artist, created mosaic panels depicting unity in the community through art.

After the work is completed, there will be a total of four mosaic panels of art that will be part of the project. These art pieces will represent the work of community members and the artist, will be mounted in the main lobby of Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus.

There will be a ceremony held to unveil this community mosaic mural on Thursday, August 25, at 1:00 p.m. It will be located at Harrisburg High School at the John Harris Campus, 2451 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103. The public is invited to attend.