HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg holiday parade was on Saturday and there were 100 participants this year.

Shippensburg High School’s marching band won first place. The city provided hot cocoa and cookies at Strawberry Square.

abc27 asked paradegoers what their favorite part is, “The atmosphere, the floats, the parade, and of course, old Saint Nick as well,” said paradegoer Kristian Bracken.