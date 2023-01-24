HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready for a major cleanup and extermination effort today. Residents were asked to leave the area; the deadline being extended multiple times.

Although the city gave residents of the homeless encampment a week to leave, many people are still residing at the encampment.

People who left the encampment have found other places to stay, many have relocated to the PennDOT encampment on Front Street.

City spokesperson Matt Maisel said that the last thing the city wants is to have crews come in while individuals are still there.

Maisel also said that the clean-up process is expected to take a total of six days.

With clean-up plans in place, the city is looking at the future of the homeless encampment, as well as homeless individuals throughout the city.

“Once we get all clear from exterminators, there is nothing that we can legally do to keep people from coming back because the land does not belong to the city of Harrisburg. The city’s stance is that we would prefer not to have anyone return,” said Maisel.

Maisel also mentioned that the city is actively working with nonprofit partners to help relocate individuals who are looking for a long-term home.