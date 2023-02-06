HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg.

Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats.

According to the City of Harrisburg, the last of the fencing is set to go up later Monday, Feb. 6. Rat traps will then be put in place by public works.

“The main reason why we’re doing this to begin with is the rat problem,” said City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. “The crime was a problem and it was a big problem, but the tipping point in all of this was the rats that were showing and the public safety concerns and health concerns that they present.”

The city stated that if anyone is found inside the fencing after installation, it will be considered trespassing.

With roughly 70 people living at the encampment, roughly 40% of the people residing under the Mulberry Street Bridge were truly homeless. Some of these people have moved to the PennDOT encampment, while others have gone to rehab. One person was reunited with their family.