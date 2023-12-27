HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Downtown Daily Bread in Harrisburg says they have been at capacity every night since they opened the overnight shelter earlier this month.

The shelter says they continue to see an increase in homelessness year after year and even month after month.

“In a year, 1700 new people have come to Harrisburg, to downtown daily bread. And so even that number is extremely like eye-opening because you’re like, where did 1700 people come from and where are they at now?” said Downtown Daily Bread Executive Director Corrie Lingenfelter.

That’s 25% more people this year than last year. People come to the shelter from all over including Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“So, when you’re hearing these reports on all shelters are at capacity, we really are,” said Lingenfelter.

Not just more people but younger people including those 24-28 years old.

“I tried to go up there at least once a week and talk to the younger crowd to see what’s going on. What has changed is that you’re now unsheltered,” said Lingenfelter.

Experts say the causes include the end of pandemic aid, lack of affordable housing, and the high cost of food.

“When you see 150 people come through your lunch line, it’s, it’s, heartbreaking because that’s 150 people that depend on us to keep our doors open,” said Lingenfelter.

The shelter has about 45 beds and has been having to turn people away.



“There are days where I will cry because it’s like we couldn’t…I just couldn’t get a resource in time for someone that needed it immediately. It doesn’t happen often. So, when it does happen, it is a very emotional position to be in,” said Lingenfelter.

Lingenfelter says they do more than just provide meals and a bed. They want to help those who are homeless get back on their feet. They provide services including resume help, budget and cooking classes, and mental health resources and UPMC provides clinic doctors twice a week through a partnership. Lingenfelter says they are always looking for more volunteers.