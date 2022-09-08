MIDDLETOWN,Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport will be holding an emergency training drill on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to the airport, the drill is expected to start at 9 a.m. The drill is a simulation incident at the west end of the runway. It will have smoke, fire, and volunteer victims that will have fake injuries, so first responders can practice with triaging them.

The goal is to test how well the airport and mutual aid partners respond to the incident, how they deal with smoke, fire, and debris, as well as how well they can identify and treat the injured, how people will be transported from the scene, and how communication holds up during an emergency.

The airport stresses that this will only be a drill and any first responders or smoke that people see is planned and it is not part of a real emergency.