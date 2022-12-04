HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A true pioneer and trailblazer, Judith C. Hill left her mark on Harrisburg and the nation when she passed in 2014. But, on Saturday, her legacy lives on with an intersection named in her honor.

The intersection of 6th and Harris streets was renamed Judith C. Hall Way.

in 1979, Ms. Hill was the first Black woman elected to the city council, and she served from 1980 to 1982.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I hope that her legacy is cemented by these street signs along the 6th Street corridor. As a Black woman, I feel like I’m standing on her shoulders. She created a solid foundation for many members of the council who have come after her, ” President of Harrisburg City Council Danielle Bowers said.

But that’s not all. She was a teacher in the Harrisburg School District, before becoming Dean of Students and a member of the school district’s board of directors. Hill was president of the Camp Curtin board of directors, president of the Central PA Council of Churches, and a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Never underestimate the power of an educator. I think some of the early great leaders in the African American community were educators,” Hill’s son Jefferey said.

Ms. Hill was a leader. She was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve as an assistant to the Director of Civil Rights for the United States Department of Transportation. Then in 1990, Hill was chosen as one of President George H.W. Bush’s 1,000 points of light for her career devotion to volunteerism and public service.

“Our hearts are full. Our mother did a lot for this community, she never really asked for anything in return. it wasn’t about making money it was about service and her being involved.” Jeffery said.