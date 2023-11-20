HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A judge in Dauphin County has been suspended amid an investigation that allegedly revealed she committed multiple violations.

According to court documents, Harrisburg Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight is suspended without pay.



Documents from Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline alleged several violations by Judge McKnight. This includes theft of time, soliciting a product on her social media account, and even failing to show up to multiple court dates without providing an excuse.

Court documents say Judge McKnight gave four members of her staff extra vacation days without reporting them, and that she marketed a product on a personal Facebook page where she also appeared in judicial robes.

Court documents also say she was suspended in February 2021 for allegedly interfering with the arrest of her son in 2020 in Harrisburg.