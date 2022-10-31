DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars.

“This involves everybody’s nightmare — you got someone who breaks into a home for the purpose of killing people including children, so this is a horrific offense and we’re taking it as seriously as we can,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon after Harrisburg police received an anonymous tip. According to police, the previous day a woman had awoken in the middle of the night to Smiley sitting on her bed. Smiley had threatened her with a knife and physically attacked her two children.

Police then said that Smiley attempted to kidnap the children, telling them that “they were going to die tonight.”

The mother escaped and was able to get help. Shortly after there was an Amber Alert issued for the children, who were found safe.

Smiley is facing three counts of attempted murder and three counts of kidnapping. It is possible that Smiley could face up to a total of 130 years in prison.

“I calculate the guidelines, and they’re calling for substantial prison sentences,” said Chardo.

According to Chardo, Smiley’s previous involvement in another incident this month for which he faces misdemeanor charges could have implications.

“Magisterial District Judges, they take that into account, the fact that someone has pending charges and they reoffend,” said Chardo.

Chardo also says that all prisoners are bailable except for the extraordinary circumstance where a judge deems them to be dangerous to the public.

“That’s what the judge determined here and committed him without bail,” said Chardo.