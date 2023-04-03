HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly possessing a loaded AK-47 rifle.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Agate Street around 8:30 p.m. for a reported man with a rifle.

Police say officers observed Aaron Moon enter a residence and later exit out the back. Police were able to take him into custody and searched the residence where police say they found a loaded AK-47 rifle.

Moon was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited and terroristic threats, among other charges. Moon remains in the Dauphin County prison after bail was set at $100,000.