HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on escape charges.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 64-year-old Robert H. Thomas was indicted on the charges on Aug. 9.

Karam states that back in March 2023, Thomas allegedly escaped from custody from the Capital Pavilion residential Reentry Center in Dauphin County.

Karam says Thomas was apprehended on July 21, 2023.

The Department of Justice says the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.