HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a man from Harrisburg was sentenced for his role in straw purchasing guns for felons.

Antonio Godbolt, 37, was sentenced Monday to 33 months imprisonment for firearm offenses, according to the attorney’s office. Godbolt pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and others under indictment, the office reported.

Godbolt was prohibited from possessing a gun because of prior felony convictions, but he arranged for Taashaun Mansfield of Harrisburg to purchase a firearm for him, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mansfield, 21, also purchased six other firearms for felons and was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment for weapons offenses, the district attorney’s office reported.

Also related to this case, Michael Windham, 22, was sentenced to 46 months imprisonment for weapons offenses, and Johnny Quinones, 35, is still awaiting trial, according to the district attorney’s office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives working in conjunction with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.