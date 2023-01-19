HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to the attorney’s office, Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine. He was involved in multiple transactions involving cocaine and was also overheard talking about acquiring and storing firearms, the office said.

Ortiz-Torres was arrested by the Harrisburg Police Department on Feb. 8, 2019, after a traffic stop during which he had a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun modified to fire on fully automatic, the attorney’s office said. He had previously been convicted of a felony and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms, the office noted.

Ortiz-Torres was sentenced to 139 months in prison for drug trafficking and 78 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon, and the two sentences will run concurrently, according to the attorney’s office.