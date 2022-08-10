HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced after making false statements when purchasing firearms, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The attorney’s office said that Eseyuiel Caraballo, 37, purchased or attempted to purchase 18 firearms at stores around Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill counties between March 2017 and August 2018.

He said that he was buying the guns when he was actually purchasing or attempting to purchase them for other people, the release said.

Caraballo was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing firearms, the release said.