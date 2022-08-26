HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for multiple armed bank robberies and firearm offenses.

According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tashan Layton of Harrisburg was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug, 24. According to Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Layton robbed the Santander Bank in Oakhurst Plaza on two separate occasions in 2019. These robberies totaled over $67,000.

Layton also attempted to rob the MidPenn Bank on North Second Street in Harrisburg in July of 2019 and the Americhoice Credit Union in Camp Hill on Dec. 31, 2019. Layton possessed and brandished a Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun during and in relation to the robbery offenses.

Layton pleaded guilty to robbing the Santander Bank and to related firearm charges during both of the robberies. Layton previously served a seven-year federal sentence for bank robbery. He was released from prison, in that case, one month before he robbed the Santander Bank in July of 2019.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Harrisburg Police Bureau, the Susquehanna Township, and Lower Allen Township Police Departments.