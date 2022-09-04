HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a warm welcome for one local hero who returned to Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Tyrese Thomas-Greene is now home from the Marine Corps after being stationed in Japan for the past three years.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

His family and friends threw him a picnic before his next tour of duty. Sergeant Thomas-Green said he is happy to be home but is looking forward to continuing to serve his country.

“That was just my number one thing, making my family proud, doing what’s best for me and once you have that passion just stick to it, you just gotta be consistent and like your family’s got your back and of course, God too as well,” Thomas-Green said.

Sergeant Thomas-Green will serve in the Marine Corps for another four years.