HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week’s Mecum auto auction in Harrisburg did big business.

The company announced Tuesday this was a record-breaking year for them with more than $40 million in sales, up about 30% from the last time they were in town in 2019. It’s also the highest-grossing Mecum Auction ever in Pennsylvania.

During the four-day event, they auctioned off 863 vehicles. The biggest seller was a 2021 Mercedes-Benz that sold for $473,000. Six of the 10 top-selling vehicles were Corvettes.