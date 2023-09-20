HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent study has named Harrisburg as the best city in the country for field tips. Field trips are beloved and anticipated by many students as opportunities to get out of the classroom and learn and experience new things.

The study, by e-conolight.com, analyzed data from 100 of the most populous cities in the country and evaluated factors including the availability of school bus drivers, the number of local activities, walkability, lunch costs, and more.

The highest possible city score in the study was 100, with Harrisburg scoring the highest at 68.2 points.

The study cites Harrisburg’s number of fire and police stations per 100,000 residents (33.2) and its number of school bus drivers per 100,000 residents (199.6) as reasons for the city’s high score.

The study also features the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum as a unique field trip experience.