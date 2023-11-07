HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New rankings released by U.S. News and World Report have named Harrisburg as the best place to retire in the U.S.

To calculate the ranking, U.S. News looked at data from the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the country and examined how well they meet common retirement needs. Evaluations were made based on the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates, and healthcare quality.

Harrisburg’s top ranking comes from its accessibility to the great outdoors, many hiking, camping, and biking opportunities, and other nearby activities such as festivals, concerts, and amusement parks.

U.S. News and World Report points to Harrisburg’s proximity to Amish country, Gettysburg National Military Park, and Hersheypark as other notable benefits to living in the area.

Moreover, Harrisburg’s distance from New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. makes it an ideal place to live for those interested in taking big-city weekend trips.

In addition to Harrisburg, several other Pennsylvania cities also ranked among the nation’s top places to retire, according to U.S. News and World Report.

In fact, Pennsylvania dominated much of the top 10 with Harrisburg, Reading, Lancaster, Scranton, Allenton, York, and Pittsburgh all listed.