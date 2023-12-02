HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg native participated in Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge. It’s inspired by the Netflix series, ‘Squid Game.’

Joe Sammarco was player number 434.

“Filmed my little video submission in one take. I didn’t really give it much thought or scripting or editing and just sent it down fully expecting not to get selected for this and just doing it for fun,” said Joe Sammarco.

Sammarco says the game was just like the show, 456 contestants were competing against each other in different challenges for a chance to win $4.56 million.

“I think for me it was really, truly more about the experience and that was a very nice bonus if I managed to make it that far and actually win the thing,” said Sammarco.

Sammarco added that it wasn’t easy.

“The one aspect the show doesn’t show us very well is that there were days that we called dorm days where we didn’t do a challenge, we didn’t do anything. They just let us mentally stew and stress out, not knowing what was coming next,” said Sammarco.

But Sammarco says he felt uniquely equipped for the game.

“I didn’t really feel a major physical or mental negative effect from it, but I was also there of the mindset I want to test myself,” said Sammarco.

With having no contact to the outside world and being locked in the dorm, contestants got close.

“These are like my best friends because that’s how close we got after just that time in there,” said Sammarco.

Sammarco hopes to inspire others.

“It was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life, bar none, but in terms of actual preparation, if they do season two and beyond, I would say just physically, mentally prepare yourself for the fact that it is fully immersive, it is intense,” said Sammarco.

Sammarco made it to the top 100 contestants, getting eliminated during the Battleship challenge in episode four. Before he was eliminated, he was there for 9 days and lost 11 pounds.

The season finale is December 6th.