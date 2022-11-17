STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg (RTGH), a local non-profit organization, announced earlier today their plans to renovate senior citizens’ homes in Steelton, Dauphin County.

According to RTGH, they will be partnering up with Masonite Corporation, which is a global designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors and doorway systems. Under the Masonite Corp., is BWI out of Mechanicsburg, Pa., which is the distribution portion of Masonite. BWI will be providing 17 local volunteers to help with the renovations taking place this week.

“Masonite is proud to support Rebuilding Together’s efforts to revitalize the Steelton community,” Vice President of Masonite David Perkins said. “We are also honored for our BWI Distribution team to participate in repairing Ms. Laing’s home, to make it safer and more comfortable for her.”

RTGH’s focus is offering renovation services to low-income homeowners, elderly persons, disabled individuals, families with children, veterans, and more. According to RTGH Executive Director Sue Gebhart, the non-profit organization renovates about 50-60 houses annually across multiple counties, such as: Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, and Upper York.

According to Gebhart, this renovation taking place at the home of Ms. Feona Laing, located at 473 Main Street in Steelton, will cost about $3-4 thousand – free of cost to the elderly homeowner. The renovation will consist of about 11-13 total repairs consisting of, but not limited to:

Fixing the hand railing at the steps

Four new interior doors (provided by Masonite)

Floor replacement

Painting

Lighting in the kitchen

Non-slip pads for the steps

Smoke detectors

Front door repair

According to RTGH, the non-profit organization has awarded $159,000 in funding to 43 community causes and organizations since its formation in the Fall of 2021. This funding has assisted with multiple services such as:

Job skills training

Substance abuse recovery

Mentoring programs

To apply for assistance you can visit RTGH’s website or call (717)-232-2557. According to RTGH, the renovation project is taking place tomorrow Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.