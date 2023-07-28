HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A celebration for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania held an event marking the 33rd anniversary of the law.

The celebration had voter registration and activities for kids, but most importantly it wants to educate the community about people with disabilities.

Janetta Green, CEO, of the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania said, “We’re just like everybody else, we want to celebrate when good things happen and this is our Civil Rights Act so we want to celebrate that that has happened, and we are going to continue to enforce it because we still have a long ways to go.”

Visitors also had a chance to learn about the Center for Independent Living, in case they ever need help living with a disability.