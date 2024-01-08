HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Martin Luther King Holiday is on Monday, Jan. 15 and so is the MLK Day of Service.

In Harrisburg on Monday, Jan. 8, the group MLK 365 reminded the public to volunteer, whether it’s for an hour or the entire day, to give back and to be able to get to know neighbors and community.

“It’s very fulfilling for you to come out and you can engage with other members of your community, and you’re helping other people,” MLK 465 board member Shelly Echeverria said. “A lot of times if you’re not feeling so great yourself, if you give a few hours to help someone else out, it will make you feel better.”

MLK 365 has a dozen community projects for all ages and abilities. For a full list, click here.