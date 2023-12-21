HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 fiscal year budget has been passed by the Harrisburg City Council on Thursday.

While taxes will not be raised in the 2024 budget, there will be an additional $3.23 added to the resident’s monthly trash bill, making it $35.57 a month. This is the first time trash bills have increased in Harrisburg since 2006, according to the city, which blames the increase on “inflation.”

With $150.7 million in expenses, $109.5 million will be used in general fund money.

The budget includes an increase in Neighborhood Services funding of sanitation, parks maintenance, and other Public Works functions to nearly $21.2 million. It also funds $9.6 million in new expenditures towards road and pedestrian Capital Projects.

Around $152.5 million of the budget in revenues leaves Harrisburg with an estimated $1.75 million surplus for the new year, according to the city.

Harrisburg will spend around $4 million on streets and roads, including paving State Street and adding safety improvements.

Work will also continue on the Capitol Gateway project along Forster Street, finishing work at “MulDer Square,” and safety upgrades along Herr Street and Chestnut Street/

The city will also start the Urban Meadows bicycle path/walkway between 3rd and 6th Streets.

The city says that around $3.9 million will go towards upgrading city bridges and another $500,000 will be spent on paving-related needs.

The city says they expect to complete 17 street paving projects between August and October.

The budget will allow Harrisburg to work on American Rescue Plan projects that include a new pool in South Harrisburg and affordable housing projects.

Fourteen trainees are budgeted for the police academy, as well as the addition of a new lieutenant and a new corporal.

Funding was also allocated to the Community Service Aides unit and a project manager will be hired for Harrisburg’s Group Violence Intervention program.

“Thanks to the work we did to eliminate the city’s decades-long debt, our residents won’t be left to pay for the decisions made by prior administrations,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “[The budget] continues to invest in the people who matter most: the residents of the City of Harrisburg.”

Mayor Williams is expected to sign the budget before Dec. 31 when the city’s fiscal year ends.