HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has stated that its Riverfront Office Center, located at 1101 South Front Street in Harrisburg is closed for Wednesday, July 5.

PennDOT says the closure is due to a facilities issue and for the safety of PennDOT employees.

Customers in need of driver licensing products or photo services should visit PennDOT’s Driver License Center at 429 North Enola Road in Enola.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM.

There is no word on what the issue is at this time.