HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small animals were rescued from a mill that was shut down.

If you are interested in purchasing a new small pet, the adoption event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.