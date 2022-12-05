HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor, and an investigation was immediately initiated, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Montalvo was arrested on multiple felony charges for his alleged involvement in the incident, police said.

According to police, Montalvo was charged with indecent assault, unlawful restraint, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Harrisburg Police are asking anyone with more information regarding the incident to contact them at 717-558-6900.