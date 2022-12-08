HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October.

The homicide resulted in Jodan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was located deceased in the southern part of Harrisburg.

Allen’s vehicle, a van, was found in the area of S. 15th and Catherine streets, police say. According to police, Allen’s van was dropped off in the area after his death, and then the driver entered an awaiting sedan before leaving the area. You can watch surveillance footage here.

The Harrisburg Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the person who was driving Allen’s van, as well as information on the sedan that picked up the driver.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.