HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of Friday, June 30.

According to police, officers responded to the area of North 17th and Park Streets at around 12:30 a. m. for a report of a robbery with shots fired. When officers arrived, they were able to locate a man who was suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police then say the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say the initial investigation indicated that a suspect who was dressed in all black allegedly approached and attempted to rob the victim. Police then say the victim was shot as he was fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.