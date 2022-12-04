HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Harrisburg Police were on the scene of a shooting during the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 4

According to officers, they are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The man was taken to a local hospital for emergency care and is expected to recover.

Neighbors say that this type of violence is nothing new in this part of the city. One man who has lived in the area for his whole life says that in the past 10 years, he feels like violence in the neighborhood has only gotten worse.

“It’s a stressful environment, you know people got kids here so you never know when your kids are out just playing around and they get caught in some crossfire that didn’t have anything to do with them. That’s the sad part about it,” Harrisburg resident Leonard McDonald said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was targeted, and it was not a random act. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.