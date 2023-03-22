HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an apparent homicide that took place on the evening of Tuesday, March 21, resulting in the death of a man in Harrisburg.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Tuesday March 21 at around 9 p.m., Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the first block of North 16th Street for the report of a man who was suffering from injuries as a result of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they saw that the man was suffering from injuries as a result of the stabbing, and he was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment, police say.

According to police, the man later died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation was initiated and is currently ongoing. Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.