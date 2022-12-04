HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.

Officers also made contact with a man who was attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire.

The man, nor any other individuals, were injured. No gunshot victims were located at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.