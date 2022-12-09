HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8.

According to police, at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of S. Cameron and Market streets for a report of a pedestrian struck. When police arrived, they located a man and a woman who were struck by a vehicle

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was later pronounced deceased. The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation.

The initial investigation indicated that the pedestrians were crossing across Cameron Street, and the motor vehicle was traveling south on Cameron Street with a solid green signal. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit, at 717-558-6900.