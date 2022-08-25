HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of South 21st and Berryhill Streets on Wednesday night

According to police, on Wednesday, August 24 at around 8 p.m., Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located multiple shell casings in the area.

Later on, an adult man who was the victim of a shooting arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police confirmed that the victim was associated with the shooting that occurred on Berryhill and South 21st Street.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.