HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were on the scene of a shots fired incident during the late evening hours of Saturday, March 4.

Harrisburg police tell abc27 that they were called to Verbeke Street for a shooting outside of Al’s Cafe. There were no reported injuries and only property damage was discovered.

No word on what led up to the shooting. Harrisburg police state they will be releasing more details at a later time.

This is a developing story