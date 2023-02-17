HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman with a weapon on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault involving a weapon. When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that Kevin Susewell had allegedly assaulted the woman and fled the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Susewell has been charged by police with one count of aggravated assault in relation to this incident.

Susewell is also wanted for two previous incidents, police noted. He is also charged with simple assault, theft, and terroristic threats charges for his involvement in those incidents.

Anyone with information on Susewell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.