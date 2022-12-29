HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say was allegedly involved in a robbery last week.

According to Harrisburg Police, on December 19 officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a robbery at gunpoint.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they were able to make contact with a woman who said a young man had approached her and displayed a firearm.,

The suspect then demanded the victim’s property, took items, and fled the area.

The Harrisburg Police are currently seeking to identify the suspect, displayed in the below image. The suspect was described as a young Black male, wearing a dark color jacket, and black pants

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.